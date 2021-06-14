USAID chief speaks of fragility of democracy in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Weeks after announcing that United States aid to El Salvador would be steered away from government institutions because of “deep concerns” over the ousting of judges and the attorney general, the director of the U.S. development agency delivered in El Salvador a message about the fragility of democracy. Even the site of U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power’s speech Monday was packed with symbolism. Power spoke on the campus of Central American University, the country’s premier institution of higher learning led by Rector Andreu Oliva, an outspoken critic of President Nayib Bukele’s government.