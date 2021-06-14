Super-Sectional roundup: Hononegah baseball, Orangeville softball punch tickets to state

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the 1st time in program history, Hononegah's baseball team is headed to state. The Indians defeated Prospect, 9-7, in the 4-A Schaumburg Super-Sectional to advance to the state semifinals in Joliet Saturday.

Hononegah trailed 3-0 after the top of the 1st inning, but in the bottom half of the inning, Indians' catcher Noah Goddard crushed a 3-run homerun to tie the game at 3 in give Hononegah the momentum. The Indians built up a 9-4 lead in the 5th and held off a late charge from Prospect to clinch the spot at state. Hononegah faces Plainfield East at 10 a.m. Saturday in Joliet.

In 2-A baseball, Winnebago's season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Timothy Christian. Trailing 1-0 after 5 innings, Winnebago mounted a 2-out rally to take a 2-1 lead in the 6th. But Timothy Christian responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th to come back and beat the Indians. Winnebago finishes the season with its 1st Sectional championship, ending a great season with a tough loss.

In 1-A baseball, Newark defeated Sterling Newman, 5-3 in 9 innings, in the Rockford Super-Sectional at Rivets Stadium.

In 1-A softball, Orangeville punched a ticket to state for the 1st time in program history. The Lady Broncos defeated Rowva/Williamsfield, 11-4, to advance to the state semifinals. Orangeville got on the board with 3 runs in the 3rd inning and never looked back, punching that ticket to state after falling in Super-Sectionals in 2018 and 2019. Orangeville has a quick turnaround, with a 10 a.m. game Wednesday against Illini Bluffs in Peoria.

In 3-A softball, Sterling defeated Antioch, 2-0, to punch a ticket to state. The Lady Golden Warriors play Thursday at 10 a.m. against Highland.