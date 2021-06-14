Rockford issues air safety precaution after chemical fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has issued an air quality precaution as a thick, black plume of smoke sits on the skyline for much of the Stateline Monday.

BE SAFE: As a precaution, if you can see the smoke plume from the Chemtool fire, please stay indoors; close your windows and doors; and turn off your air conditioners. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. More information will be coming as our state-wide, coordinated response continues. City of Rockford

Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson said officials are monitoring ground level air quality but at this time authorities have said there is no danger to being outside. Rockford's notice is a precaution for people who may have respiratory issues, like asthma.

