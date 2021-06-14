Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in a crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple people are hurt after a Rockford Fire Department ambulance is hit while responding to a separate call.

Rockford Police tweeted about the crash at 3:08 p.m. Monday. It took place at Parkview Avenue and Guilford Road. According to Rockford Fire, the ambulance was responding to an incident with lights and sirens on when it was hit by another vehicle.

Two workers with Rockford Fire suffered minor injuries. They, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital.