Rochelle city leaders urge lawmakers to keep coal plant open

Rochelle (WREX) — City leaders in Rochelle gathered Monday morning to urge lawmakers to reconsider the closure of the Prairie State Coal pant in Marissa, Illinois.

The proposed closure is part of the Energy Bill lawmakers will discuss starting Tuesday.

Rochelle, and a number of other Illinois cities, are co-owners of the plant. They currently have bond payments to the plant stretching into 2042. However, this legislation would close the plant in 2035, forcing Rochelle to pay those millions of dollars in debt payments to Prairie State while also paying for a new source of energy.

“If Prairie State closes by 2035 with no debt forgiveness, the City will owe over $42 M of debt service on a plant we cannot use until 2042”, said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. "RMU supplies over 50 MW of power per day to its 7,500 customers. We would have to purchase 30 MW of baseload power on the market from other states would be difficult and costly."

"The economic impact on this local community would be huge," said Mayor John Bearrows. "The city has a bond issue until 2042. Anything before that would be financially devastating."

Bearrows urged residents to reach out to lawmakers and the Governor's office to keep the plant open, especially through these payments.

"Flood their offices with calls today," said Bearrows. "Today is the day."

At least six percent of Rochelle's energy portfolio is in renewable energy, including solar and methane digestion from the Rochelle Landfill.