Relief from the 90’s as dry conditions set in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week features slightly cooler temperatures as dry weather sets in, worsening drought conditions.

Less heat:

With the high temperatures reaching the 90's over the weekend, this week will bring some relief as forecast highs will be in the 80's for a majority of the week.

Sunshine is expected for the rest of the afternoon.

As a cold front moved through the area early this morning, temperatures will still stay warm, in the middle to upper 80's, with plenty of sunshine. Much of the same conditions are expected for tomorrow.

Thursday may feature a few more clouds with sunshine throughout the day. Chances for rain will increase by Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

Some heat:

Although a majority of this week will bring temperatures back into the 80's, Thursday looks to be the warmest day of this week.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day for this week, breaking 90 degrees once again.

With lower 80's expected for Wednesday, some of the heat will return as forecast highs are expected to break 90 degrees once again. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 90's, however with another cold front expected to push through, we will return to the 80's for a slightly 'cooler' weekend.

Next rain:

With the dry pattern that has set in, there are only a few rain chances in our future.

Rain chances will reach our area by Thursday evening with most of the activity to be overnight.

With a few more clouds expected toward the end of the week, Thursday evening will bring the next chance for rain and thunderstorms. Rain chances sticks around into the overnight hours into early Friday morning. Most of the activity is expected during the overnight hours.

As we wrap up the week, the weekend stays dry with another rain chance by next Monday.