Q&A: Jimmy Smits figured out he can carry a tune, and more

NEW YORK (AP) — He hadn’t been in a musical since high school, but when Jimmy Smits saw the opportunity to play Kevin Rosario in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” he was happy to check that off his artistic bucket list. The star of “NYPD Blue” and “The West Wing,” who is of Puerto Rican descent, was even happier to be part of a huge Latino production. He had seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first show off-Broadway, where it began its path to the 2008 Tony Awards, and became a “huge fan” of his work. “In the Heights” opened this weekend in theaters with a modest $11.4 million box office tally and is streaming on HBO Max.