Peterson, Smith lead Mets to 5-2 home win over Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory. Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018. Peterson was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his previous nine starts. Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers for the Cubs. Jake Arrieta took the loss.