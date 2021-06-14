New Zealand apologizes for 1970s raids on Pacific people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government is formally apologizing for an immigration crackdown nearly 50 years ago in which Pacific people were targeted for deportation, often after early-morning home raids. Aupito William Sio recalled the terrifying day during his childhood when police officers holding German shepherd dogs turned up at his family home before dawn and shined flashlights into their faces while his father stood there helpless. Sio is now the government’s minister for Pacific peoples. He and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced the apology for what became known as the Dawn Raids. The formal apology will be held at a commemoration event on June 26.