NATO nations ready to jointly respond to attacks in space

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO is expanding the use of its all for one, one for all, collective defense clause to include attacks in space. Article 5 of NATO’s treaty states that an attack on any one of the 30 allies will be considered an attack on them all. So far, it’s only applied to traditional military attacks on land, sea, or in the air, and more recently in cyberspace. In a summit statement Monday, NATO leaders say that any attack to, from or within space “could lead to the invocation of Article 5.” The mutual defense clause has only been activated once, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.