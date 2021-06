ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say Charles St. is closed both directions near Washington St. due to a leaking gas line.



Authorities add there was a traffic crash in that area, but there were no injuries reported.



This is a developing story.

Charles St and Washington - Traffic Crash/No Injury - Please avoid the area as Charles St is currently blocked in both directions due to a leaking gas line. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 14, 2021