Thousands in Hungary protest anti-LGBT bills on eve of vote

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Protesters and human rights officials have urged lawmakers in Hungary to reject legislation banning any content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18. Thousands of LGBT activists and others demonstrated in front of the Parliament in Budapest on Monday evening, chanting “we are here!” as they urged lawmakers to abandon plans for the bills. Hungary’s conservative ruling party presented the legislation last week and plans to vote on the bills Tuesday. They include a measure aimed at fighting pedophilia along with various amendments prohibiting transmitting information about LGBT people or same-sex relationships to youths. Fidesz has described the legislation as part of an effort to protect children from pedophilia.