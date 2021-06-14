Gov. Pritzker sends National Guard, other state agencies to help respond to Chemtool Plant fire in Rockton

ROCKTON (WREX) -- State agencies from across Illinois are heading to Rockton to help respond to the fire at the Chemtool Plant.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, the governor says the Illinois State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield was activated and the Illinois National Guard was dispatched to the area.

“I am monitoring this situation closely and will make all resources available to the surrounding communities as we work to keep people safe," Governor JB Pritzker said in a press release. “Teams from multiple state agencies are on the ground and coordinating closely with local authorities and we will continue to make additional information available as soon we have it. To those impacted, please listen to guidance from emergency officials and know that the state of Illinois is doing everything possible to protect you and your loved ones.”

Roughly 150 homes in a mile radius of the plant evacuated and families must continue to stay out of their homes, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are letting the fire burn off and have stopped putting water on it, fearing it would spread to the nearby Rock River. At least 40 agencies and 150-175 firefighters are on scene.

The only injury reported from the fire was a minor injury to a firefighter.

Employees from the following state agencies are on scene helping:

llinois Emergency Management Agency

Illinois State Police

Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

Office of State Fire Marshal

Illinois National Guard

Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS)

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

Plus, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the EPA are on scene monitoring the air in the area.