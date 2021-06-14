Skip to Content

Dixie State should switch name to Utah Tech, panel says

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A committee is recommending Dixie State University change its name to Utah Polytechnic State University. That came Monday from a committee tasked with considering removal of the term associated with the Deep South and slavery. Their recommendation also includes a suggested nickname: Utah Tech. Calls to change the name gained steam after a national outcry against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. But the process has also faced backlash from those who say it’s a historical local nickname separate from the history of slavery. Leaders from the university, state and Legislature will now weigh the suggested name.

