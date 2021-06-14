Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former government contractor who was sentenced to federal prison time in the longest sentence imposed for leaks to the news media has been released to home confinement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday. The person says 29-year-old Reality Winner has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons. She was convicted in 2018 of a single count of transmitting national security information. Prosecutors said at the time that her sentence was the longest ever imposed for leaking government information to the news media.