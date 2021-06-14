Americans stand trial in Japan, accused in Ghosn’s escape

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans who are charged with helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was facing accusations of financial misconduct have agreed they took part in a scheme for him to escape the country. The statements by Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, on the opening day of their trial in Tokyo suggests the pair don’t plan to fight the charges. The prosecution’s statement accused the Taylors of arranging for Ghosn to hide in box for musical equipment that was loaded onto a jet that flew him to Lebanon. The Taylors agreed there were no mistakes in the statement. They were arrested in Massachusetts last year and extradited to Japan in March.