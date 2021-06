ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Police say two people are hurt after an incident on Sunday.

Police didn't say what the incident was but said a 21-year-old woman was stabbed during it.

She was treated for non-life-injuries.

During that same incident, a juvenile was hit by a car and was seriously injured.

Police are still on scene and say it is active.

RPD says more information will be released when it becomes available.