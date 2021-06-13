Wildfires blaze in Siberia, Russian Far East

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency workers are fighting wildfires on more than 212 square miles of territory, mostly in Siberia and the Far East. The state agency responsible for fighting forest fires said Sunday that the largest blaze was in the far northeast’s Sakha Republic, where flames encompassed 74,000 acres. The Irkutsk region in Siberia had fires encompassing about 49,500 acres. There were no immediate reports of deaths or residential damage from the fires in the sparsely populated regions. In recent years, Russia has experienced especially widespread forest fires in recent years, which experts blame on unusually dry summers and high temperatures.