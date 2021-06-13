Shop owner’s plea as California reopens: ‘I need customers’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is just days away from reopening its economy but business owners who have struggled in the past year still face an uncertain future. Merchants and restaurateurs on Los Angeles’ oldest street say they are hopeful it will bring a recovery but they’re hurting. Martha Medina, who owns the largest shop on Olvera Street, says she does not expect to return to normal but to a “semi-normal.” Medina’s shop selling Mexican folk art and clothing has cut back to being open five days instead of daily. The state is due to lift restrictions Tuesday after tamping down the virus.