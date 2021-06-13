The Latest: Netanyahu vows to topple next Israeli government

The Israeli politician who was the driving force in forming the country’s new government has called off a planned speech to parliament, saying he was ashamed that his 86-year-old mother had to witness the raucous behavior of his opponents. In a brief speech, Yair Lapid said he wanted to “ask for forgiveness” from his mother. Lapid led the efforts to form the new coalition, which is expected to be approved later Sunday. He is expected to be Israel’s new foreign minister for two years, and then become prime minister in a rotation agreement for the final two years of the government’s term.