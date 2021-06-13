Jerry Kelly successfully defends hometown Champions title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory. Couples bogeyed the par-5 18th for a 68. The 61-year-old Couples won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles. Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69.