‘It’s always exciting’: Top dogs vie for Westminster title

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Wasabi could be the flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Or it might have a taste for Bourbon. Dogdom heavyweights Bourbon the whippet and Wasabi the Pekingese are among finalists for Sunday’s best in show title. They have plenty of competition: a French bulldog named Mathew, an old English Sheepdog called Connor and three more finalists not yet chosen. Winners of the working, sporting and terrier groups will be named Sunday evening, and then all the finalists face off for the best in show title.