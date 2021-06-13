Italy: Gunman kills man and 2 boys, found dead near Rome

ROME (AP) — Authorities near Rome say a gunman shot and killed an elderly man and two young boys before barricading himself in a home. He was found dead as police moved in. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed shock at Sunday’s shooting in the town of Ardea and offered condolences to the relatives of the victims. Police surrounded the home in the residential neighborhood where the gunman was holed up. Speaking to reporters on the street outside, Ardea Mayor Mario Savarese said the gunman was known to be unstable and had threatened to shoot residents before.