Gorilla tactics: Berlin delivery riders take on $1B startup

BERLIN (AP) — Riders for the Berlin grocery delivery startup Gorillas have staged protests in the German capital demanding the reinstatement of a fired colleague. Protesters said they also want better working conditions at the company, which was founded just last year and is already valued at $1 billion. The wildcat strike was unusual even by Germany’s strong tradition of labor rights, highlighting growing tensions in the capital’s freewheeling startup scene. Experts say many delivery firms in Germany operate on the edge of legality in their rush to expand before they run out of cash. The company’s chief executive, Kagan Sumer, said in a message to staff that he was “deeply troubled” by the events of the past few days.