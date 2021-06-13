Dry conditions have set in with another day in the 90’s.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We have seen a hot start to June with temperatures in the 90's for multiple days. With a drier pattern ahead, temperatures will cool to the lower 80's during the week.

One more day:

The start of June has featured many days with highs in the 90's. In fact, today is the 10th day in the month of June where high temperatures were at 90 degrees or above. This is the most ever seen for the first 13 days of June.

All this heat has made this the warmest start to June ever seen!

The average temperature for the first 12 days of June has also made it to 77.7 degrees which makes it the warmest start to June on record!

Sunshine will stick around for a majority of this week with slightly cooler temperatures.

With the heat to continue for the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will slowly 'cool' as we head through the next week. By Wednesday, we may even see temperatures stay in the lower 80's as sunny skies will dominate throughout the week.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day for the next week as more comfortable temperatures are expected for the next weekend.

Little to no rain:

With a dry end to our weekend, this week will feature much of the same conditions.

Conditions will remain dry for the first half of this week.

Sunny skies will prevail for a majority of this week as we have little to no rain chances. The next best chance for rain will come Thursday night into Friday. With all of our viewing counties experiencing dry or drought-like conditions, this week will not be bringing relief.

As the weather will stay dry for the coming days, we will also see drier air settle in as dew points will be in the 40's. Much less muggy conditions are expected for this week.