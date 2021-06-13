Bikers ride together to raise money for veterans

ROSCOE(WREX)—Bikers took to the streets Sunday afternoon to raise money for veterans.

The War Dogs Motorcycle Club bikes drove from Woodstock to the Poison Ivy Rub in Roscoe.

The more than 250 bikers revved up their engines to raise money for veterans with PTSD to get them matched with a K-9 companion

President of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club, Bruce Harris, says these dogs help our veterans get through life.

"The dog becomes their companion, they don't go anywhere without the dog. Even in places where dogs aren't allowed they have to by law allow the dog to accompany the veteran," said Harris.

People were bale to enjoy food, drinks and music while at the pub.