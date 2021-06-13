Americans stand trial in Japan, accused in Ghosn’s escape

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court is starting the trial of two Americans in Tokyo in connection with the brash escape of former Nissan star executive Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon in late 2019. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor are suspected in the Houdini-like operation of helping Ghosn hide in a box for music equipment that was loaded onto a private jet that flew him to Lebanon, via Turkey. The Taylors’ trial begins Monday. They were arrested in Massachusetts in May last year and extradited in March on charges of helping a criminal. Ghosn led Nissan for two decades. He was arrested in November 2018 and skipped bail while awaiting trial.