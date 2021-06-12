High temperature tied the record today with more heat expected Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we tied the record today, more heat is expected as the weekend stays dry and hot. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower 90's for Sunday.

More heat:

With record breaking heat on Friday, temperatures continued to climb into the middle 90's today. Rockford saw a high of 95 degrees which tied the record that was set back in 1956!

If you have been looking for some relief from the muggy weather, tonight dewpoints will drop significantly leaving Sunday feeling much more comfortable.

Dewpoints will drop as we head into Sunday leaving us with comfortable conditions.

These low dewpoints will continue, despite the warm temperatures we will see during the day. Sunday's temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90's with much less humid conditions.

As for your next work week, we will be out of the upper 90's as forecast high's will stay in the upper 80's. By Wednesday, we may even see temperatures stay in the lower 80's as sunny skies will dominate throughout the week.

If you're headed outdoors tomorrow or this coming week, the UV index will be very high. Taking sunblock with you as you head out the door may be a good idea along with some water to stay hydrated.

Turning dry:

The last few evenings have brought chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, starting tomorrow we will begin a drier pattern.

The coming week features dry conditions with rain chances by Friday.

Sunday will bring lots of sunshine and one last day in the 90's before we see slightly cooler conditions move in. The sunny skies will settle in as this week will feature sunshine almost every day.

Along with the sunshine, little to no rain chances are expected for a majority of this week. The next, best chance for rain arrives on Friday.