Warmer temperatures to stick around as dry conditions set in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warm temperatures are going to stick around for most of the weekend, as rain chances slide away from our area until late next week.

Staying Dry:

As we have seen a pattern of isolated showers and storms for the last few days, this evening will put an end to that pattern.

There still remains a slight chance for an isolated shower and/or storm this afternoon, but the evening hours will remain mostly clear as we have a quiet night ahead. Sunday will feature no chance for rain as sunny conditions set in.

Next week will feature much of the same pattern. With the help of an area of high pressure, we will be left with lots of sunshine and little to no rain. The next, best chance for rain will come on Friday, but chances still remain low.

Starting with Sunday, a drier pattern will set in with little to no rain this coming week.

With the weather staying dry, warm and sunny, our drought-like conditions will not see much relief in the coming week. The good news is we will see at least some relief from the heat.

From hot to warm:

The week ended with very hot conditions, even record breaking heat on Friday. This next week will feature some relief from such high temperatures.

Dewpoints drop this evening and stay fairly low into next week.

For the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will stay in the lower 90's with the humidity to drop overnight. Conditions will feel very comfortable for Sunday. The next few days feature lower dewpoints and less muggy weather.

As for your next work week, we will be out of the upper 90's as forecast high's will stay in the upper 80's. By mid-week, we may even see temperatures stay in the lower 80's as sunny skies will dominate this week.

If you're headed outdoors tomorrow or this coming week, the UV index will be very high. Taking sunblock with you as you head out the door may be a good idea along with some water to stay hydrated as temperatures will still flirt with the 90 degree mark.