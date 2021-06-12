Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida have been honored in Orlando and around the world on the fifth anniversary of the attack. Officials say more than 600 places of worship worldwide tolled their bells 49 times Saturday, honoring each person who died in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. President Joe Biden said he will sign a bill naming the nightclub as a national memorial. Survivors, relatives of the dead and first responders were invited to a ceremony Saturday night on the grounds of the former club. The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history also wounded 53 people.