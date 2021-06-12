Unique artistry showcase features over sixty crafters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite the heat, many came out to walk the parking lot of the Edgebrook Shopping Center Saturday.

The shopping center hosted "Artsy," a craft fair that featured handmade goods, food, jewelry, paintings and more.

“We’re thrilled to launch the summer with this popular annual event,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator.

“An early summer day, entertainment, food, friends and shopping, what could be better?”

Visitors were encouraged to visit the Edgebook Merchants, who feature Rockford original items such as clothing, accessories and more.

More than sixty crafters from throughout the region attended the fair and put their items up for sale.