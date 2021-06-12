Skip to Content

Top 5 Plays of the Week – Anderson’s walk-off highlights first spot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a week full of Regional and Sectional games, we bring you another edition of Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. Rivets outfielder Tyeler Hawkins makes a great throw from center field to throw a runner out at third base to end the inning.

4. Thomas Ptacin wins a Sectional championship over Auburn's Chris Park, the first time Ptacin has defeated Park in his career.

3. Noah Goddard homers in the 4A Sectional championship in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at two.

2. Ryan Anderson with great reflexes catches a line drive right back to him on the mound, then completes the double play by throwing the runner out at first base.

1. Once again, Ryan Anderson comes up clutch and delivers the walk-off that earns Hononegah the 4A Sectional championship over number one-seeded Huntley.

