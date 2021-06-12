Rockford area native Josh Hedberg competes in Olympic Diving Trials

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The journey started at age seven for Josh Hedberg. Diving in the Boylan pool, and catching the attention of area coaches. Originally from the Rockford area, Josh and his family moved outside Indianapolis three years ago to be closer to training facilities. Now, he's competing in the United States Olympic Trials for diving.

"You know to see where he is today and especially with being around so many other people that have gone to the Olympics and things of this nature," said Gary Wright Jr., Josh's first diving coach. "It's really amazing to see where Josh is right now and it was amazing to see him on TV the other night, and to see him have such a terrific performance."

Terrific indeed. At 14 years old he's the youngest diver at the Trial and was awarded a perfect "10" from a judge on one of his dives earlier in the week, gaining national attention.

"I have to admit, his parents probably heard me screaming and yelling all the way from Rockford in Indiana," said Wright with a big smile. "Because every time this guy went in the water I'm jumping up and down, tears rolling down my face, it was just awesome to watch."

We wanted to interview Josh, but he's focused on the final round Saturday night. Coach Wright knew early on that Josh had something special. Now Wright gets to sit back and watch Josh compete on a national stage, knowing where it all started.

"It's pretty neat to see he got his start-up here in Rockford, Illinois and all the local diving coaches that pitched in the help him out," said Wright. "Because he wanted to train every single day if we allowed him to. I'm very fortunate to be associated with Josh and his family and we're cheering for him up here like you wouldn't believe."

Josh Hedberg, on the big stage but at the roots will always be Rockford, Illinois.