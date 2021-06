LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth, which propelled them to a 10-5 victory in front of the home fans Saturday night. Fond Du Lac scored five runs in the top of the second, leading by five before Rockford stormed back to take and eventually keep the lead. Louisville's Tyeler Hawkins had a bases clearing triple in the fourth.

The Rivets play Fond Du Lac again on Sunday at home, first pitch at 3:05.