Police: 2 shooters killed 1, hurt 9 on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of people on the city’s South Side, killing one woman and injuring nine people. Police had not released any detail about the suspects early Saturday. In a brief summary released to media, Chicago Police say two men approached the group of people who were on a sidewalk in the city’s South Side Chatham neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the men opened fire, striking 10 people. The 29-year-old woman who died was struck in her abdomen and knee.