Paradise Guitar and Repair opens in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — For Thor Davis, music isn't just a hobby, it's a passion.

He spent his childhood in Paradise Guitar and Repair with his dad who worked there. Davis learned how to play famous guitar riffs like 'Sweet Child 'O Mine' and soon started working at the shop.

However, after seven years, the owner said it was time to retire, and by extension, close the business for good.

It was at that time the 26-year-old Davis decided it wasn't time for Paradise's curtain call.

"I worked there for seven years with Mike," Davis said. "When he talked about retiring, I figured this would be the best opportunity to keep something going and keep the guitar shop around."

Davis officially opened the new Paradise Guitar and Repair at its new location on the 400 block of Park Avenue in Beloit.

The store is open from noon to 7:00 p.m Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5:00 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.