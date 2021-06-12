Nuggets face daunting deficit; Jokic faces ignominious exit

The Denver Nuggets face a daunting 3-0 deficit in their second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. They are the 143rd NBA team to lose the first three games of a best-of-seven playoff series. No team has ever recovered from three games down to win four in a row. The Nuggets say their only focus is on sending the series back to Phoenix with a win in Game 4 Sunday. If they lose, Nikola Jokic will become the first MVP to get swept in a playoff series since the NBA went to the best-of-seven format for all series in 2003.