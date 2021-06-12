Lutheran grad Zach Derus commits to Benedictine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran grad and basketball standout Zach Derus has decided where he will further his academic and basketball career.

The most recent Lutheran 1,000 point scorer announced his commitment via Twitter:

"I want to thank my family and all of my coaches for supporting me and pushing me get this point. After a long journey, I am committing to Benedictine University to continue my academic and athletic career!"

Derus helped lead the Lutheran Crusaders to an undefeated 16-0 season this past winter.