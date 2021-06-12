Jeep jam at Boone County Fairgrounds

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Jeep owners and fans hit the road to the Boone County Fairgrounds for the first annual Jeep Jam in Belvidere Saturday.

118 Jeeps were on display and vendors were on-site providing food and drinks to visitors.

Members from Jeep groups such as Screw City Jeeps, Forrest City Jeeps and Vixen Jeep Club were all in attendance.

"At first it was just going to be a wing and beer Jeep show," Jeep owner Crystal Soltow said.

"It just turned out to be one big jeep show."

Byron Bank, Toms automotive solutions, and Kunes auto group were among the sponsors to help put on the event.

Awards for vintage Jeep, best modified Jeep, oldest Jeep and sponsored Jeeps were handed out.

The groups are looking to host another Jeep Jam in the Fall.