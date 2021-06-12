Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint and was shot dead by a private security guard. Saturday’s shooting took place at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Police identified the woman as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp. The woman was the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli security forces this week. Starting several years ago, Palestinians launched stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Rights groups have alleged that Israeli troops often use excessive force.