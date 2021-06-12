EU talks up hope of breakthrough at Iran nuclear meetings

VIENNA (AP) — European Union negotiators say international talks on the Iran nuclear agreement are on track to revive the deal, which crumbled after the United States withdrew in 2018. Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain held a 90-minute meeting with Iranian representatives at a hotel in the Austrian capital on Saturday. Representative Alain Matton told reporters in Vienna that the EU hopes “to find ways to get very close to a final agreement in the coming days.” The United States is not formally part of meetings that launched in Vienna earlier this year. But the administration of President Joe Biden has signaled willingness to rejoin the deal.