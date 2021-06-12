Final presidential debate shows Iran’s political fissures

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s seven presidential candidates have offered starkly different views in the country’s final debate. Hard-liners on Saturday described those seeking ties with the West as “infiltrators.” The race’s sole moderate warned a hard-line government would only bring more sanctions for the Islamic Republic. The election Friday will see voters pick a candidate to replace the relatively moderate President Rouhani, who is term limited from running again. Analysts and state-linked polling put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the clear front-runner. He and other hard-liners at the debate criticized former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, the race’s only moderate.