El Salvador beats St Kitts 4-0 in World Cup qualifying

David Rugamas scored a pair of first-half goals, California-born Joshua Pérez added another and El Salvador won 4-0 at St. Kitts and Nevis, moving into commanding position to advance in World Cup qualifying and open the final round against the United States. After winning the first leg at Basseterre, No. 69 El Salvador hosts the second leg of the total-goals, second-round matchup on Wednesday, The winner joins the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica in the eight-nation final round of the North and Central American region and plays its opener at home against the U.S. on Sept. 2.