Deaths of 2 inmates at NW Indiana prison being investigated

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State correction officials say authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two inmates at a northwest Indiana prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Richard L. Canada died Wednesday at the Westville Correctional Facility, while 36-year-old Daniel R. Todd died May 29 at the prison. Indiana Department of Correction spokeswoman Annie Goeller says state police are leading the investigation into Canada’s death, while the completion of an investigation into Todd’s death was pending toxicology results. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Goeller says neither of the deaths was being investigated as a homicide. The Westville prison is located about 25 miles east of Gary.