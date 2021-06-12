CTA hopes to win back Chicago riders after pandemic slump

CHICAGO (AP) — Commuters returning to the buses and trains run by the Chicago Transit Authority will be greeted by employee volunteers acting as “ambassadors,” part of a campaign to bring riders back as coronavirus restrictions end. The CTA launched the campaign in May but said Friday’s declaration that Chicago is fully reopen cued this latest step. Chicago officials ended a requirement that people wear face masks in most indoor places and lifted capacity limits intended to slow spread of the coronavirus. The CTA also lifted capacity limits on buses and trains. Passengers must still wear masks, including those who are vaccinated.