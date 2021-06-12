Cease improves to 8-0 over Tigers; White Sox romp 15-2

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut. Cease allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.