Bar opens during pandemic; celebrates one year anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many cheers were in order Saturday at the Urban Forrest Craft Brewing Company.

On May 23rd, 2020 Urban Forrest opened to the public.

That day also happened to be in the middle of a deadly pandemic that shut bars and restaurants down for months, causing several to close their doors.

But the bar did what many couldn't during the tough times.

Keep serving drinks.

That is just what the employees of the bar did on Saturday and co-owner Alex Cando says that the time was right for people to get back out.

"We have more people confident to come out, more vaccinations every day," he said.

"People are happy to be out and they need that release after a long, cold winter and we look forward to welcoming all Rockfordians and Chicagoland guests."

All beer served on tap is brewed in store.

Currently the hours of operation are Thursday's, Friday's and Saturday's from 12:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M