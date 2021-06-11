YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies.” The issue stems from statements Johnson made during a June 3 Milwaukee Press Club event. In his statements, posted to YouTube, he criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for working against using cheap, generic drugs to treat COVID-19. A YouTube spokesperson says the site’s medical misinformation policies don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or another drug to treat COVID-19. The video was removed. Johnson says YouTube’s “censorship” proves the company has too much unaccountable power.