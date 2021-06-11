Skip to Content

Wrigley Field to move to 100 percent capacity today

CHICAGO (WREX) — When the Cubs take the field Friday afternoon versus the rival St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Wrigley Field will be a little louder.

The City of Chicago allowed Wrigley Field to move to 100% on Friday. The move comes the same day as the state moves into Phase 5 and is fully reopen.

The City of Chicago announced both the Cubs and the White Sox would be allowed to move to 100% capacity last week.

The White Sox are expected to be ready for 100% capacity by the time a homestand begins on June 25, according to ESPN.

ESPN says both teams are still in the process of hiring enough game-day employees to be able to make the move to 100%.

