Swiss detail extra security measures for Biden-Putin summit

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities plan to temporarily restrict airspace over the city of Geneva and to deploy up to 3,000 troops and police officers as part of extra security for the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next week. Switzerland’s seven-member executive body, the Federal Council, approved temporary security measures Friday that include the deployment of up to 1,000 troops and airspace surveillance by the Swiss air force during Wednesday’s summit. The vice director of the Federal Office of Police said the office had no indication of threats or upheaval involving the summit. But he said “the terrorist threat remains high in Switzerland and Europe.”